Jalaun doc makes child smoke cigarette to treat cold; probe on

KANPUR A government doctor in UP’s Jalaun came under fire after a viral video purportedly showed him telling a boy, brought to him for treatment of cold, to smoke a cigarette. Suresh Chandra, a BAMS doctor posted at the CHC in Kuthaund, allegedly arranged an imported brand cigarette, known for its high clove content and charged the boy’s family ₹100. The doctor was captured in a video purportedly asking the boy, seemingly aged around five, to put a cigarette to his mouth. (Pic for representation)

Chandra has been transferred to the district headquarters and a probe ordered against him. The investigation has been launched under additional CMO Dr SD Chaudhary, and a detailed report will be submitted to the state government, said chief medical officer Dr Narendra Dev Sharma. Sources added that Chandra had gone on medical leave last week.

The doctor was captured in a video purportedly asking the boy, seemingly aged around five, to put a cigarette to his mouth. Chandra then lights the cigarette up and asks the boy several times to take a puff. The clip, which surfaced on social media, drew widespread condemnation.

A probe was ordered by the CMO on March 28 into the incident that allegedly happened the same month. “This kind of incident will not be tolerated in the district. We have issued strict instructions to prevent such occurrences in future,” said Sharma.

Arun Tiwari, in charge of the Kuthaund CHC, said: “Suresh Chandra was transferred to the district hospital’s TB department eight days ago. I have no knowledge of this video.”

The CMO said the doctor had earlier been removed from the Kuthaund centre following complaints of misconduct. “Chandra had already been removed from his post due to a complaint of physical assault. The cigarette video has now also been taken into account. An inquiry has been handed over to the ACMO, and a letter is being sent to the state government recommending strict action against the doctor,” said Sharma.