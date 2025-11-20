Jamboree to bring global attention to UP’s heritage, craft

UP’s heritage, cuisine, and craft will get a global platform at the 19th National Jamboree, which will exhibit several ‘One District-One Product’ items. The state is hosting the prestigious Bharat Scouts and Guides event in Lucknow from November 23 to 29. The event will be held in Lucknow’s Defence Expo Ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Jamboree’s “Diamond Jubilee” programme, a government spokesperson said.

Artisans from the state will showcase their exquisite creations from Banarasi and silk sarees, Chandauli’s ‘zari-zardozi’, Lucknow’s Chikankari to Agra’s ‘petha’, Ghazipur’s jute wall-hangings and Jaunpur’s woollen carpets at a dedicated ODOP pavilion.

“A major international platform like the national jamboree will act as a powerful catalyst for the growth of Uttar Pradesh. By bringing together thousands of participants, including global delegates, it opens new avenues for the region’s traditional industries, artisans, and cultural identities,” the official added

Assistant Regional Organization commissioner Jai Prakash Daksh said the Scouts, Guides, and delegates from across the globe would get a rare opportunity to observe these artisans’ meticulous skills up close.

Leader trainer (Scout) Amitabh Pathak highlighted that this is a major platform that has been created for Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP products. The exposure is expected to not only honour local artisans but also to boost international demand for their crafts.

The Jamboree will also present a vibrant glimpse of India through food, clothing, and folk art. Traditional dishes, such as puri-kachori, jalebi, Banarasi paan, chaat, and regional sweets, will introduce participants to the flavours of Uttar Pradesh. Cultural diversity will further be highlighted through traditional attire and performances.

The event, weaved around “Sashakt Yuva Viksit Bharat,” will host more than 32,000 participants, including 2,000 representatives from the Asia-Pacific region, making the Jamboree a powerful celebration of India’s heritage, creativity, and youthful spirit on a truly global platform.