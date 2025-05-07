Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind backs ‘Operation Sindoor’, pledge support for nat’l security

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Wednesday extended full support to the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, terming it a justified response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Jamiat president reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering commitment to India’s sovereignty, integrity, and security. “If any attempt is made by Pakistan to impose war, we declare in clear and unequivocal terms that the entire country—people of all religions, especially Muslims—will stand like a rock with our armed forces,” president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, said. The cross-border strike, carried out early Wednesday, targeted and destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The cross-border strike, carried out early Wednesday, targeted and destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. (Sourced)

Calling India “our homeland,” he added, “Protecting it is our national and constitutional duty. Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has always upheld the message of patriotism, peace, and unity. And today, when our borders are under threat, we pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.”

Maulana Mahmood Madani further said the organisation would continue promoting the spirit of unity, patience, and sacrifice at every level. “We appeal to the Government of India to respond strongly to any act of aggression. Our enemies must understand that India will defend its homeland at all costs—as one united nation,” he said.

Maulana Syed Kaab Rashidi, legal advisor to Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and a Supreme Court advocate, said the action had brought peace to the victims’ families. “Every victim of Pahalgam must have breathed a sigh of relief today. Their hearts have found peace,” he said. “The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan, showing the world that no one will dare to look at India with evil intent.”

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists. “Pakistan nurtures and shelters terrorists while denying it to the world. Like a thief, it orchestrates attacks in India,” he said, calling the Indian Air Force strike “essential” to eliminate these threats.

In Moradabad, former Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan credited both the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the operation. “Terrorists have no religion. By killing innocents in the name of Islam, they tried to defame it and spark Hindu-Muslim riots. Thanks to our Hindu brothers, this conspiracy was foiled,” Hasan stated.

He reiterated the message of unity: “We are all Indians, regardless of religion. The world must understand this.” He also issued a warning to Pakistan, saying, “If Pakistan retaliates, it will prove it supports terrorists and be responsible for its own destruction.”