Jharkhand gangster Ashish Ranjan shot dead by UP STF in Prayagraj

Jharkhand-based gangster Ashish Ranjan Singh alias Chhotu Singh, 28, who carried a reward of ₹4 lakh on his arrest, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF). The shootout took place in Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna region in the early hours of Thursday, officials confirmed. Associate flees as the gangster opens fire during interception (Sourced)

According to officials, the shootout occurred near Shivrajpur crossing in Shankargarh around 1:22 am when the STF intercepted Ranjan and his associate, allegedly on their way to execute a major crime in the city. Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF laid a trap after learning about Ranjan’s movements, deputy superintendent of police (SP) Shailesh Pratap Singh said.

When confronted, Ranjan and his accomplice, who were on a motorcycle, opened fire using an AK-47 and a 9mm pistol. STF personnel retaliated, critically injuring Ranjan. He was taken to the Shankargarh Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment. His associate fled under the cover of darkness, the STF stated.

The police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, several rounds of live ammunition, and other materials from the spot, Singh said.

Deputy SP of STF Shailesh Pratap Singh said, originally from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Ranjan was allegedly involved in over 15 cases of murder, extortion, looting, and contract killings. He was accused of the killings of Samir Mandal (realtor, 2019), Neeraj Tiwari (coal trader, 2021), Lala Khan (real estate trader, 2021), Ranjeet Sav (tyre dealer, 2022), and Rajkumar Sav (realtor, 2023), all in Dhanbad.

He was also linked to the Aman Singh gang and was allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Aman Singh inside Dhanbad Central Jail in 2023. Police said Ranjan had been active across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.