‘Not upset’ says Jitin Prasada amid reports of meeting Delhi leaders
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of five other officers of the public works department that Prasada heads over allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities. Prasada's OSD was removed two days ago.
Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said he was not upset with the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and had no plans of meeting central BJP leaders at the moment.
Prasada, who had switched over from the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, made the comments came in the wake of reports that he had met some Delhi leaders after his officer on special duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Pandey was removed on July 18. Earlier in the day, Adityanath ordered the suspension of five other officers of the public works department (PWD) that Prasada heads over allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities.
The developments came on a day when Dinesh Khatik, an influential Dalit minister from western Uttar Pradesh, sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry.
Also read | ‘When you're insulted as a Dalit…': Akhilesh Yadav on UP BJP minister's resignation
Prasada said he was working under the CM's leadership to meet people's expectations and as far as transfers were concerned, changes would be made if there was disorder.
“No question of being upset. Working under the UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders is concerned, can meet them whenever we get time. But I have no thoughts of meeting them as of now,” the UP MLC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“Everyone knows about the zero-tolerance policy of PM (Narendra Modi) and CM Adityanath. Under this, if there are irregularities in the department, the govt will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe. Action will be taken wherever there's a disorder,” he said, adding, “As far as transfers are concerned, changes will be made if there is a disorder.”
Adityanath had constituted a high-level inquiry committee after serious irregularities in transfers came to the fore in the PWD. The committee had submitted its report on July 16, following which the latest orders were issued.
According to a PTI report, a senior official said Prasada's OSD was relieved of his duties following complaints against him. Pandey is being sent back to the central government and a probe has been recommended against him, the official added.
-
Cybercriminal nabbed by Uttarakhand Police for ₹26-lakh fraud
The special task force of Uttarakhand Police, along with the cyber cell, have arrested a cybercriminal from Delhi for allegedly committing a fraud of around ₹26 lakh, police officials said. The police also recovered six mobile phones, 12 voter identification cards, 10 Aadhaar cards, seven PAN cards, 18 debit cards, 11 passbooks and cheque books, one driving license, one vehicle registration certificate and dozens of passport-sized photographs of different people.
-
Madras HC orders handing over of AIADMK headquarters keys to team EPS
In a major setback to former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, the Madras high court on Wednesday ordered the handing over of keys of the AIADMK's office to interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, referred to as EPS. Panneerselvam, also known as OPS, had filed a plea in the high court for granting possession of the party headquarters, 'MGR Maaligai,' to him.
-
BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri booked for 'abusing' Telangana chief minister: Report
A case was registered here against BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, police said on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru: Cops rescue abducted college student in 3 hours, gang of 4 held
Bengaluru police on Tuesday cracked a kidnapping case within three hours, rescued an abducted college student and arrested a gang of four in the case with assistance from the Chitradurga police. According to a Times of India report, the accused were identified as Ramesh Rathod (43), Rizwan Patel (23), Indrajit Pawar (23) and Harish Kumar (24). The victim, Jagadish (19), from Anantpur district in Andhra Pradesh shared a flat with some friends at Muneshwaranagar road, Kattigenahalli, from where he was abducted.
-
Kerala healer killer and mastermind behind twin murders in UAE, reveals SIT
The special investigation team probing the brutal killing of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Shareef revealed the mastermind of the crime was also behind a twin murder case reported from the United Arab Emirates. The main accused Shaibin Ashraf reportedly plotted to kill his erstwhile business partner TP Harris and his manager Densi Antony. Police believed that Harris had reportedly killed his manager Densi before dying by suicide.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics