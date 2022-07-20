‘Not upset’ says Jitin Prasada amid reports of meeting Delhi leaders

Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said he was not upset with the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and had no plans of meeting central BJP leaders at the moment.

Prasada, who had switched over from the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, made the comments came in the wake of reports that he had met some Delhi leaders after his officer on special duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Pandey was removed on July 18. Earlier in the day, Adityanath ordered the suspension of five other officers of the public works department (PWD) that Prasada heads over allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities.

The developments came on a day when Dinesh Khatik, an influential Dalit minister from western Uttar Pradesh, sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry.

Prasada said he was working under the CM's leadership to meet people's expectations and as far as transfers were concerned, changes would be made if there was disorder.

“No question of being upset. Working under the UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders is concerned, can meet them whenever we get time. But I have no thoughts of meeting them as of now,” the UP MLC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Everyone knows about the zero-tolerance policy of PM (Narendra Modi) and CM Adityanath. Under this, if there are irregularities in the department, the govt will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe. Action will be taken wherever there's a disorder,” he said, adding, “As far as transfers are concerned, changes will be made if there is a disorder.”

Adityanath had constituted a high-level inquiry committee after serious irregularities in transfers came to the fore in the PWD. The committee had submitted its report on July 16, following which the latest orders were issued.

According to a PTI report, a senior official said Prasada's OSD was relieved of his duties following complaints against him. Pandey is being sent back to the central government and a probe has been recommended against him, the official added.

