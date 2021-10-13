Jitin Prasada urges students to research, innovate to increase employability

Technical education minister Jitin Prasada said that students should not confine themselves only to the course curriculum. They have unlimited opportunities and should take more interest in innovation and research as the country’s entire progress depends on technical education.

Addressing his first student gathering on Tuesday, at an event, ‘upgrade of technical education’, held at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), he said, “Fly high, but keep your feet firmly grounded. Students do not have to be limited to just getting a degree. Also, research and innovate, so that employability can increase. It is our duty to make efforts to improve the future of the students.”

He said, “I have especially come here to meet and listen to students. The aim of the government is to make efforts to make students self-reliant by providing world-class opportunities.” He said that soon he will go to different technical institutions of the state and listen to the problems of teachers and students and solve them. “Work will be further accelerated to make student-centric policies,” he said.

Prasada said that the prime minister is to announce the Gati Shakti Yojana on Wednesday. It is a digital platform connecting 16 ministries including rail and road, through which the development of infrastructure projects worth about rupees hundred lakh crores will usher in a new chapter of India’s development.

Technical education secretary Alok Kumar was the special guest. Earlier, AKTU vice-chancellor Prof Vineet Kansal said that the purpose of organising the programme for upgrading technical education is to promote the uplift and rehabilitation of teachers and students.

Later, laptops were distributed to five girl toppers and five SC/ST student toppers of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination-2019 in a symbolic way.

Amendment in line with NEP-2020 at AKTU

Kansal said that in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the university has amended the regulations for educational autonomy.

Technical Education Secretary Alok Kumar said that soon an incubation hub will be set up at AKTU. He said that the SIRF ranking framework will be begun for quality improvement in technical education in the state.

He said that the government has approved a scheme of ₹22.64 crore for the establishment of incubation centres in government and aided institutions of the state.

6 AKTU institutes honoured

Jitin Prasada honoured with a citation six affiliated institutes of the university which have been ranked in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). These six institutes are Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology Pharmacy, Gautam Budh Nagar, KIET, Ghaziabad, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Gautam Budh Nagar, ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad and JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida.

Covid-19 deaths mourned

The minister mourned the deaths of teachers who died due to Covid-19 and paid condolences to the students whose parents succumbed during the pandemic.

₹5 lakh was given to the family members of 18 teachers and one lakh each to 467 students. Symbolically, cheques of ₹1 lakh each were distributed to 11 students who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.