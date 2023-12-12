Join hands for PM Modi’s vision of Developed India by 2047: U.P. BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhupendra Chaudhary on Tuesday interacted with beneficiaries of government schemes and urged them to partner the BJP in its attempts to align the masses with prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision, that seeks to propel India as a developed country by 2047. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary with beneficiaries during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“All of us need to be partners in PM’s growth vision as the idea is to unitedly work for a developed India by 2047, something that wasn’t thought of before as decisions were previously taken in other governments on the basis of caste or creed,” the state BJP chief said.

BJP’s Lucknow unit chief Anand Dwivedi, regional chief Kamlesh Mishra and party leader Neeraj Singh who were also present during the state BJP chief’s interaction with beneficiaries during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra hailed the BJP government and party organisation’s push to enlist 100% enrollment of all eligible people with public welfare schemes.

“Modi ji is making schemes of 140 crore Indians not just for a select few,” said Neeraj, son of defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh.

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal listed various schemes and said that eligible people are being listed for these schemes. BJP Lucknow media in-charge Praveen Garg said the UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary also administered the five pledges to the masses to make the country a developed one. On the occassion beneficiaries of different government schemes like free housing were also present.