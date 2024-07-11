Joint team reaches Lucknow’s Abrar Nagar area for survey

A joint team of officials surveyed the Abrar Nagar area and put markings on houses there on Thursday. The team comprised Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), irrigation department and senior police officials. Recently, 1800 illegal establishments were razed by the authorities in Akbar Nagar on the bank of the Kukrail river, which will be beautified. Abrar Nagar is nearby. LDA team along with other departments marking the houses during a survey at Abrar Nagar area on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta /HT Photo)

According to an LDA official, about 150 markings of points were done in Abrar Nagar and the nearby area here on Thursday, after which the joint teams will go to the Pant Nagar area.

Even though the officials remained tight-lipped about the matter, those associated with the survey, requesting anonymity, said that the main work of putting the markings has been completed by the irrigation department and now the department will prepare the data and hand it over to the LDA for further work.

Several residents of Abrar Nagar expressed concern over the markings outside the houses and wanted to know why the step was taken.

After LDA teams placed marks, Avinash, a resident of Abrar Nagar said, “We have all the documents from registry to house tax bills and I have paid all the taxes, but we don’t know why these marks are being placed on various houses”.