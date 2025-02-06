Menu Explore
Judicial panel invites people to provide information on Kumbh stampede

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 04:27 AM IST

The panel chaired by ex-Allahabad high court judge, Justice Harsh Kumar, comprises two other members - retired IAS Dinesh Kumar Singh and former IPS VK Gupta.

LUCKNOW: A three-member judicial commission formed by the UP government to probe the January 29 stampede at Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which left 30 dead and 60 injured, has invited people to give information regarding the incident, information department officials said on Wednesday.

Security personnel carry an injured pilgrim at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. (Arun Sankar/AFP)

The panel chaired by retired Allahabad high court judge, Justice Harsh Kumar, comprises two other members - retired IAS Dinesh Kumar Singh and retired IPS VK Gupta. It has requested individuals with information about the stampede incident to provide their statements, preferably in the form of an affidavit, within 10 days.

The information could be submitted in room no 108 at Vikas Bhavan in Lucknow, mailed to mahakumbhcommission@gmail.com or given on phone number 0522-2613568 , stated an official release.

