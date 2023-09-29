Jumbo BJP team to aid party campaign in MP, Rajasthan

Lucknow: A jumbo Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) team from Uttar Pradesh is out to help the party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, where it is looking to retain power and in Rajasthan, where it is hoping to unseat the Congress. Before this, the party had deployed about 100 lawmakers to gather feedback from MP and about 60 odd lawmakers for Rajasthan. (Pic for representation)

A big contingent of leaders led by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and his predecessor and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma has been deployed for party-ruled Madhya Pradesh under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party’s longest serving chief minister.

From holding party meetings to addressing cadre and devising strategies, these UP BJP leaders are not only aiding the party campaign but also sharing successful practices that were followed during BJP campaigns in the most populous state since 2014.

Before this, the party had deployed about 100 lawmakers to gather feedback from MP and about 60 odd lawmakers for Rajasthan.

During his meetings and in his addresses, veteran Dinesh Sharma asked the party cadre to make a list of seats where the party lost in the past elections, the margin of loss and the strategy that should be used to reclaim the lost seats this time.

“Respect elder party workers and take their blessings in the BJP’s campaign,” Sharma said.

“I think the ground level feedback is quite impressive and we will do well. There is tremendous craze and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whom chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji has done a lot for the poor and the marginalised sections of society,” said transport minister Daya Shankar Singh.

Apart from deputy CM, about 12 ministers are also camping in MP, including Dalit ministers like Baby Rani Maurya belonging to Jatav subcaste, OBC ministers like Swatantra Dev and Anil Rajbhar along with many others like Daya Shankar Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and Dinesh Pratap Singh. All these ministers have been tasked with the responsibility of different places.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak is camping in capital Bhopal while Swatantra Dev is camping in Satna. Daya Shankar Singh is in Balaghat while Baby Rani Maurya is in Gwalior. Dinesh Pratap Singh, Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Anil Rajbhar, JPS Rathore (all ministers) and senior leader Pankaj Singh, the lawmaker from Noida, are also camping in MP.

A separate team is camping in Rajasthan, including social welfare minister Asim Arun, UP BJP general secretary Govind Shukla, BJP’s OBC cell general secretary Sangam Lal Gupta, party lawmaker from Pratapgarh, BJP secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar. The BJP has also named a team for Chhattisgarh, a Congress-ruled state.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!