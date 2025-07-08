Just a scan away: Mobile organ donation drive to roll out with smart tech

Citizens will soon be able to register as organ donors simply by scanning a QR code on a specially-equipped van that is set to be launched on or before Organ Donation Day on August 3. The van is equipped with a QR-code scanning system. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) of Uttar Pradesh has introduced this initiative to boost organ donation awareness and streamline donor registration.

The van, which will travel across Uttar Pradesh, is designed not just for awareness campaigns but also serves as a one-stop solution for organ donation pledges.

With a built-in scanner system, individuals can instantly access and complete the donor registration process online, eliminating the need for cumbersome paperwork.

This innovative step comes as part of a wider set of initiatives championed by Dr Rajesh Harsvardhan, joint director of SOTTO-UP, operating under the department of hospital administration at SGPGIMS, Lucknow.

After sustained efforts, repeated proposals and high-level meetings, SOTTO-UP has secured key approvals and funding under the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP).

SOTTO has secured sanction of Rs1.5 crore for establishing a lung transplant program at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. It has also got Rs1.43 crore for launching a renal transplant program at GSVM Medical College, Kanpur.

It has also received additional funding for a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) to support logistics and awareness activities

This MUV, procured via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and branded for organ donation awareness, serves multiple roles: facilitating quick deployment of transplant teams post brain stem death (BSD) declaration, transporting harvested organs, and conducting mobile pledge drives across cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh.

“The van is equipped with a QR-code scanning system, allowing people to pledge their organs in just a few seconds,” said Dr Harsvardhan.

“It’s a tech-forward, user-friendly initiative aimed at increasing participation in organ donation.”

To ensure long-term functionality, a dedicated, covered parking facility for the vehicle has also been constructed at SGPGIMS by the civil engineering department.

The successful rollout of the mobile scanner initiative within a month stands as a milestone for SOTTO-UP, which executed the procurement and infrastructure support efficiently, adhering strictly to institutional and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines.

This campaign is expected to significantly boost organ donation pledges in the state by taking the message directly to the public—and putting the power to save lives in their hands, quite literally, with a simple scan.