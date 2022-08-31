Kanpur boy, 10, sodomised after father couldn’t pay ransom, thrown in river: Cop
The Kanpur boy’s father, a driver, said he told the kidnappers that he could not afford to pay or arrange the ₹6 lakh ransom
KANPUR: Four men allegedly sodomised a 10-year-old boy and threw him in the river after his father told them that he didn’t have ₹6 lakh to pay the ransom for his son’s release, a senior police officer in Kanpur said on Wednesday.
The four men, who kidnapped the boy and threw him into the Ganga to die, have been arrested, Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said. The four were identified as Ballu, Amit, Saghir and Ameen. Police said divers were still looking for any trace of the boy in the river.
“There is a possibility that the boy was sexually assaulted before he was thrown in the river. Police are investigating,” Tiwari said, citing the confessional statement of the accused.
The boy was kidnapped on Monday when he had gone out to play on Monday evening and didn’t return. His father, a driver, received the ransom call at midnight. They wanted ₹6 lakh.
“I told them I could not pay or arrange such a big sum,” the father said. He immediately informed the police about his son’s kidnapping and the ransom call.
Police identified four suspects through the phone number used by the kidnappers and also obtained CCTV footage that showed the boy being taken away on a two-wheeler outside a grocery shop by Amit.
The four were residents of the same locality as their victim.
During interrogation, the four allegedly told the police that after his father expressed his inability to pay the ransom, they sodomised the boy and an hour later, threw him into the river.
Police said the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) has been deployed in the cantonment’s Maikupurwa to ensure peace.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics