Kanpur: Kanungo demoted to Lekhpal after ₹30 cr land scam

The Kanpur district administration has demoted revenue officer Alok Dubey from Kanungo to Lekhpal following a probe that found him involved in irregularities in land transactions worth over ₹30 crore. His service record has also been officially reprimanded, district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said on Monday. Representational image (Sourced)

The investigation into a February 2024 FIR revealed that Dubey, in collusion with Lekhpal Aruna Dwivedi, facilitated the sale of 40 land parcels between 2016 and 2024, covering 8.62 hectares. Many of these properties were involved in ongoing legal disputes during the transactions.

Officials said the duo manipulated ownership records and registered sales without proper authority. In one instance, a property in Singhpur Kathar (Gata 207) was sold to a private company in October 2024 despite an ongoing court case and the absence of legal ownership. A similar transaction occurred for a disputed land in Rampur Bheemsain (Gata 895).

A three-member inquiry committee, including the ADM (Judicial), SDM, and ACP Kotwali, reviewed the FIR. The June 2025 report by the assistant inspector general of registration, stamps and registration department, confirmed unauthorised dealings in 41 properties, some registered in Dubey’s wife and son’s names.

Action against Aruna Dwivedi is under review by the SDM, with further disciplinary measures expected. “Those involved in illegal land deals will not be spared,” Kanpur DM said.