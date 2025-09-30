Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kanpur: Kanungo demoted to Lekhpal after ₹30 cr land scam

    The investigation into a February 2024 FIR revealed that Dubey, in collusion with Lekhpal Aruna Dwivedi, facilitated the sale of 40 land parcels between 2016 and 2024, covering 8.62 hectares. Many of these properties were involved in ongoing legal disputes during the transactions.

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, KANPUR
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Kanpur district administration has demoted revenue officer Alok Dubey from Kanungo to Lekhpal following a probe that found him involved in irregularities in land transactions worth over 30 crore. His service record has also been officially reprimanded, district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said on Monday.

    Representational image (Sourced)
    Representational image (Sourced)

    The investigation into a February 2024 FIR revealed that Dubey, in collusion with Lekhpal Aruna Dwivedi, facilitated the sale of 40 land parcels between 2016 and 2024, covering 8.62 hectares. Many of these properties were involved in ongoing legal disputes during the transactions.

    Officials said the duo manipulated ownership records and registered sales without proper authority. In one instance, a property in Singhpur Kathar (Gata 207) was sold to a private company in October 2024 despite an ongoing court case and the absence of legal ownership. A similar transaction occurred for a disputed land in Rampur Bheemsain (Gata 895).

    A three-member inquiry committee, including the ADM (Judicial), SDM, and ACP Kotwali, reviewed the FIR. The June 2025 report by the assistant inspector general of registration, stamps and registration department, confirmed unauthorised dealings in 41 properties, some registered in Dubey’s wife and son’s names.

    Action against Aruna Dwivedi is under review by the SDM, with further disciplinary measures expected. “Those involved in illegal land deals will not be spared,” Kanpur DM said.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/Kanpur: Kanungo Demoted To Lekhpal After ₹30 Cr Land Scam
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes