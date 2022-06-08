Kanpur, Lucknow DMs among21 IAS officers shifted

Lucknow: The state government on Tuesday transferred 21 IAS officers, including district magistrate, Kanpur, Neha Sharma and district magistrate, Lucknow Abhishek Prakash.

Special secretary, chief minister office, Vishakh G Iyer has been made DM, Kanpur. Suryapal Gangwar has been made DM Lucknow.

DM, Kanpur, Neha Sharma has been made director, local bodies, UP.

Vishakh G Iyer was earlier appointed DM, Kanpur in September 2021. He was removed on the direction of the Election Commission of India in January, 2022 before the assembly election.

DM, Gorakhpur Vijay Kiran Anand has also been shifted. Krishna Karunesh has been made DM, Gorakhpur .Saumya Agarwal has been made DM, Ballia. Indra Vikram Singh has been made DM, Aligarh. Priyanka Niranjan has been made DM, Basti. Chandani Singh has been made DM, Jalaun. Avinish Kumar Rai has been made DM, Etawah. Ravi Ranjan has been made DM, Firozabad.

Abhishek Prakash has been made secretary, infrastructure and industrial development. He will also have charge of chief executive officer, investment UP. Vijay Kiran Anand has been made director general, school education and special secretary, basic education. He will have additional charge of Mela Officer, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj.

Anamika Singh has been made secretary, women welfare and child development, nutrition department. Bhawani Singh Khangarot has been made managing director, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Lucknow. Anupam Shukla has been made special secretary, energy.

Selva Kumari J has been made divisional commissioner, Bareilly. Seelam Sai Teja has been made chief development officer, Jaunpur. Shruti Singh has been appointed secretary, medical education department. Shakuntala Gautam has been made labour commissioner, UP, Kanpur.

R Ramesh Kumar has been made principal secretary, silk department. DM Ghaziabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of vice- chairman, Ghaziabad Development Authority.