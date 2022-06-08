Kanpur, Lucknow DMs among21 IAS officers shifted
Lucknow: The state government on Tuesday transferred 21 IAS officers, including district magistrate, Kanpur, Neha Sharma and district magistrate, Lucknow Abhishek Prakash.
Special secretary, chief minister office, Vishakh G Iyer has been made DM, Kanpur. Suryapal Gangwar has been made DM Lucknow.
DM, Kanpur, Neha Sharma has been made director, local bodies, UP.
Vishakh G Iyer was earlier appointed DM, Kanpur in September 2021. He was removed on the direction of the Election Commission of India in January, 2022 before the assembly election.
DM, Gorakhpur Vijay Kiran Anand has also been shifted. Krishna Karunesh has been made DM, Gorakhpur .Saumya Agarwal has been made DM, Ballia. Indra Vikram Singh has been made DM, Aligarh. Priyanka Niranjan has been made DM, Basti. Chandani Singh has been made DM, Jalaun. Avinish Kumar Rai has been made DM, Etawah. Ravi Ranjan has been made DM, Firozabad.
Abhishek Prakash has been made secretary, infrastructure and industrial development. He will also have charge of chief executive officer, investment UP. Vijay Kiran Anand has been made director general, school education and special secretary, basic education. He will have additional charge of Mela Officer, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj.
Anamika Singh has been made secretary, women welfare and child development, nutrition department. Bhawani Singh Khangarot has been made managing director, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Lucknow. Anupam Shukla has been made special secretary, energy.
Selva Kumari J has been made divisional commissioner, Bareilly. Seelam Sai Teja has been made chief development officer, Jaunpur. Shruti Singh has been appointed secretary, medical education department. Shakuntala Gautam has been made labour commissioner, UP, Kanpur.
R Ramesh Kumar has been made principal secretary, silk department. DM Ghaziabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of vice- chairman, Ghaziabad Development Authority.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
