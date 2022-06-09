Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet

The police on Thursday arrested a man in Kanpur for his alleged inflammatory post about Prophet Mohammad on social media.

One Gaurav Rajput, who runs a portal and is associated with the RW Group, was arrested from Kakadeo under Section 295A of the IPC soon after his post went viral on Facebook, said BBTGS Murthy, DCP (west).

He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.

DECISION ON REMAND OF ‘CONSPIRATORS’

The decision on the police’s plea for remand of four alleged conspirators of the June 3 violence in Kanpur would be taken on Friday. Metropolitan magistrate VII heard the arguments of both the sides and summoned the four accused – Zafar Hayat Hashmi, Mohd Javed Khan, Mohd Sufiyan and Mohd Rahil – from jail to be present in court.

The accused were arrested from Lucknow on June 4. The Kanpur police alleged that they were linked to radical outfit Popular Front of India as incriminating material was recovered from them at the time of arrest.

COMPLAINT AGAINST SHAHAR QAZI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary, Pavan Kumar, lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police, seeking an FIR against Shahar Qazi of Deobandi persuasion, Hafiz Quddus Hadi. Kumar alleged that Hadi was driving a wedge between the communities with his statements.

Hadi had said: “If bulldozers were allowed to run, it would be a do-or-die situation for Muslims.” The statement came after a police official said that the properties of the rioters (accused in June 3 violence) would be bulldozed.