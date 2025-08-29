Kanpur SIT rejigged amid bias row

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in Kanpur to probe serious criminal cases, including those involving lawyer Akhilesh Dubey and his associates, has been restructured amidst complaints of bias. The eight-member panel will now be headed by DCP (east) Satyajit Gupta, replacing the earlier team led by DCP (crime), officials said. The panel probing serious criminal cases, including those involving lawyer, gets new chief, tighter oversight. (For representation)

The restructuring was done on Thursday evening amid allegations of one-sided investigations and mounting complaints from those under probe. Constituted five months ago under DCP (crime) Qasim Abidi, with ADCP (crime) ADCP (central) and ADCP (LIU) as members, the SIT was tasked with conducting inquiries against Kanpur lawyer Akhilesh Dubey and his associates, leading to FIRs at Barra, Kidwainagar, Kotwali, Gwaltoli and Kalyanpur police stations.

According to an official, during its probe, the team found evidence against three deputy SPs, an inspector and current as well as former employees of the Kanpur Development Authority. They have been summoned to appear on Friday and Saturday for statements, officials said.

The official confirmed that the SIT had found evidence of financial transactions and complicity between Akhilesh Dubey -- who was arrested on August 8 on charges of extorting money by filing false rape cases -- and the above-mentioned officials. Three DSPs -- Rishikant Shukla, Vikas Pandey and Santosh Singh -- remained posted as circle officers in Kanpur for several years.

The reconstituted panel includes ADCP (south) Yogesh Kumar, ADCP (headquarters) Archana Singh, ACP (Chakeri) Abhishek Kumar Pandey, ACP (Cantonment) Akanksha Pandey, ACP (Colonelganj) Amit Chaurasia, ACP (Babupurwa) Dilip Kumar Singh and ACP (Swaroopnagar) Indraprakash Singh.

Oversight has also been tightened. Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Ashutosh Kumar will review all enquiries, while joint commissioner of police (crime) VK Singh will monitor FIRs and court-related proceedings. Both officers are required to submit weekly reports to the police commissioner, officials said.

According to a police statement, the SIT has been reconstituted to expedite pending inquiries and ensure greater pace and efficiency in investigations.