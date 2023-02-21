Kanpur univ VC case: HC rejects plea challenging CBI probe against prof Vinay Pathak

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the CBI probe ordered by the state government to investigate corruption allegations against Prof Vinay Pathak, the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSMU) in Kanpur.

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice NK Johari on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by David Mario Denis. Denis had lodged an FIR with Indiranagar police station in Lucknow in October last year against Pathak. He had requested for a probe by the special task force (STF) of the state police.

Corruption cases against Pathak came to light after Denis lodged an FIR against Pathak and his close aide Ajay Mishra. Denis was the operator of a firm involved in conducting examinations at the Agra University when Pathak was the officiating VC of the university in 2014-15.