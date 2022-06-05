Kanpur violence: Four accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody
- The four accused -- Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Suffian – were produced in the court metropolitan magistrate (corporation).
As many as four of the accused in Friday's violent Kanpur clashes were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.
At least six persons were injured after violence erupted in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh as members of the minority community clashed with police. The violence broke out when President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in the city.
Police said that while Hashmi, the main accused in the case, and others also masterminds in the violence, were arrested on Saturday. Police will apply for police custody in the sessions court after this.
The four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested, police said. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," added the Kanpur CP.
Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena said the accused are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and the security has been beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.
