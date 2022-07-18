Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle
A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas.
According to reports, a group of kanwariyas were returning in an auto after offering water to Lord Shiva. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas’ auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop. However, the kanwariyas entered the shop and assaulted another man and ransacked the shop. Soon, a large number of kanwariyas assembled at the spot and blocked the Lucknow- Varanasi highway. SDM Saumya Mishra and circle officer Ramsurat Sonkar reached the spot and pacified the kanwariyas following which they lifted the blockade, which caused a traffic jam for about half an hour.
Sonkar said some kanwariyas blocked the highway but removed the blockade after the intervention of the officials. The bike owner, the shopkeeper and another man are being questioned in this connection. Further action will be taken after receiving the complaint, he added.
Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links
Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies. The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.
Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO
Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city.
Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha
Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.
Decide plea for survey of Shahi Idgah, Jahanara Mosque within 3 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed against the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.
Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
