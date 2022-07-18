Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle

A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas.

According to reports, a group of kanwariyas were returning in an auto after offering water to Lord Shiva. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas’ auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop. However, the kanwariyas entered the shop and assaulted another man and ransacked the shop. Soon, a large number of kanwariyas assembled at the spot and blocked the Lucknow- Varanasi highway. SDM Saumya Mishra and circle officer Ramsurat Sonkar reached the spot and pacified the kanwariyas following which they lifted the blockade, which caused a traffic jam for about half an hour.

Sonkar said some kanwariyas blocked the highway but removed the blockade after the intervention of the officials. The bike owner, the shopkeeper and another man are being questioned in this connection. Further action will be taken after receiving the complaint, he added.