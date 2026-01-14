Nine relatives of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered and her body cremated in Kasganj district on Saturday night have been charged with murder and other stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Kasganj hate crime: 16-year-old’s father arrested; eight other relatives also booked

Among them, the girl’s father and the main accused in the case was arrested from near Nadrai Hazara bridge on Monday night, assistant superintendent of police Sushil Kumar said. The girl’s mother Meera Devi is also among the nine named in the case. She and seven others were still absconding.

The teenager eloping with an 18-year-old man had reportedly upset her family. Both were brought back to the Nagla Dhaki village in the district, confined in separate houses and assaulted, police suspected. The girl’s body was allegedly cremated in an attempt to dispose of any evidence.

The case was registered at the Dholna police station of Kasganj on the complaint of the 18-year-old, who also hails from Nagla Dhaki.

Along with Section 103(1) (murder), Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 3(5) (crime with common intention) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the BNS have been invoked against the nine.

As per the FIR, the complainant said the girl’s family members opposed their relationship. As the girl had raised apprehension that she would be killed by her family members, he took her to Agra on January 9, the complainant said. However, both were traced and bought back to the village by the girl’s family members. While the man was able to escape, the girl was brutally assaulted on Saturday night, he alleged.

Police found out about the incident on Sunday. However, they could only recover ashes from the funeral pyre, and preserved DNA samples for further investigation.