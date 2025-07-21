Kashi Declaration advocates consensus against drug abuse

The Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat concluded at the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi on Sunday with the formal adoption of the Kashi Declaration that affirmed a national consensus to tackle substance abuse as the event marked a key moment in the country’s journey toward a drug-free society by 2047. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya speaking at the Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Kashi Declaration also emphasised integrating spiritual, cultural, educational, and technological efforts to prevent addiction and support recovery.

It proposed institutional mechanisms for multi-ministerial coordination, including the formation of a Joint National Committee, annual progress reporting and a national platform for linking affected individuals to support services.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the summit gathered over 600 youth leaders, representatives from 120+ spiritual and socio-cultural organisations, academicians, and domain experts.

“The Kashi Declaration is not just a document, but a shared Sankalp (resolve) for the Yuva Shakti of Bharat,” stated Union minister for youth affairs and sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Bharat’s Spiritual strength has always guided Bharat through its crises. This is why spiritual institutions must now lead the charge in creating a Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat. They will serve as the backbone of this Maha Abhiyan,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said: “This sacred land of Kashi is the cradle of Sanatan Chetna (eternal consciousness), where discipline and values guide life’s journey towards moksha. We are not just gathering; we are sowing seeds that will one day grow into a strong tree of national transformation.”

He further cautioned: “If a nation where 65% of the population is youth falls prey to addiction, only those who break free from it will be able to build the future.”

The summit featured deliberations across four plenary sessions.

These deliberations formed the foundation of the Kashi Declaration that will serve as a guiding charter, with progress to be reviewed during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026.

The keynote address of Session 4 was delivered by Nitin Agarwal, minister of state (independent charge) for excise and prohibition, Uttar Pradesh.

Several dignitaries participated in sessions. They included Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh minister for labour and employment Anil Rajbhar, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Uttar Pradesh sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav. Khadse highlighted the misuse of digital platforms targeting school children and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy.