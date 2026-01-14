Kashmiri man detained in Ayodhya reunited with family

The Kashmiri man detained near the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya was on Tuesday reunited with his family following confirmation that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, police said. Ab Ahad Sheikh, 55, from Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir (Sourced)

Ab Ahad Sheikh, 55, from Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended on Saturday near the exit barricade of the Ram Temple complex while attempting to offer Zuhr (midday) prayers. He was detained by security personnel and questioned for nearly four-and-a-half hours by several intelligence agencies.

Talking over the phone, Ayodhya circle officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari said Sheikh was handed over to his son Imran and a brother, who reached Ayodhya late Monday night. He said the family was unaware about how Sheikh reached Ayodhya.

The CO added that subsequent verification established that Sheikh had been struggling with mental health. Medical prescriptions found in his possession, including an old treatment slip from Jammu Medical College, confirmed that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Another police official stated that doctors at the Ayodhya medical college also diagnosed him with mental health issues and treated him for cold-related ailments. “Despite the medical findings, central agencies kept Sheikh under surveillance, citing the sensitivity of the Ram Temple complex,” he emphasized.

The officials said details of his background and his statement of wanting to visit Ajmer Sharif were being verified as part of a standard security protocol. No objectionable or suspicious material was recovered from him. In his possession were his Aadhaar card, a wristwatch and medical papers. His bag, recovered from a locker, contained some clothes, packed food and a mobile phone.

Doctors in the psychiatry department said Sheikh was now communicating normally and provided details about his family, though he was confused about the circumstances that led him to Ayodhya when he had intended to visit Ajmer Sharif.

Police said that during interactions, Sheikh was repeatedly heard saying “Hindu-Muslim bhai-bhai.” Officials clarified that while no criminal intent had emerged so far, security agencies would continue background verification even after his release, in line with protocols for incidents involving sensitive religious sites.