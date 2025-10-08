Kasturba Gandhi school assault incident: Warden found guilty, services likely to be terminated

A three-member probe committee headed by additional district magistrate (ADM) (civil supply) Jyoti Gautam on Tuesday submitted their report to the district magistrate over the assault on girls at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Khujauli village, Mohanlalganj area. The team found warden Sudha Yadav guilty of beating girls and forcing them to clean and mop toilets and the hostel. The probe committee found warden Sudha Yadav guilty of beating girls and forcing them to clean and mop toilets and the hostel. (Sourced)

Confirming the development, district magistrate Vishak G said the probe team, after reviewing statements of the victim girls and available video footage, concluded that Sudha Yadav was guilty. The committee has recommended termination of her services. A show-cause notice has been served, requiring Yadav to respond by Wednesday; failing which, her employment will be terminated.

A case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act) has already been registered against the warden for alleged assault and inhumane conduct.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mohanlalganj Rajneesh Verma said a team formed by the office of the chief development officer conducted an on-site investigation, which revealed that Sudha Yadav allegedly assaulted students in the dormitory and used abusive language over minor issues. The girls told investigators that the warden threatened them with expulsion and further abuse if they complained. Apart from bedroom duties, students were forced to clean the entire premises, including toilets, and perform kitchen work such as cutting vegetables and making rotis.

“The warden’s behaviour towards the girls was indecent, cruel, inappropriate and against rules,” the ACP said. On this basis, a case (388/25) under sections 115(2)/351(2)/352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 75 JJ Act was registered at Mohanlalganj police station.

The DM added that the probe team had visited the school twice to record statements of several students.

Block education officer Sushil Kumar Kanaujia said that during the ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ held on October 4, parents raised complaints against both the principal and the warden. Ten students also submitted a written complaint along with video evidence to the district magistrate, requesting the removal of both officials.