Kaushambi: Former youth welfare officer booked for disproportionate assets

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Changu Ram Saroj, former youth welfare officer incharge of Kaushambi, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR was lodged at the Prayagraj sector police station of the Vigilance Establishment on Wednesday (August 13), officials said. The FIR was lodged at the Prayagraj sector police station of the Vigilance Establishment on Wednesday (August 13). (For representation)

Inspector Aurangzeb Khan filed the FIR on the directions of the superintendent of police, Vigilance Establishment. Saroj, a native of Sarua village in Pratapgarh’s Kunda area and currently residing at Vrindavan Yojana on Rae Bareli Road in Lucknow, is accused of spending ₹1,20,87,960 on asset purchases and personal expenses during his tenure as a public servant, despite having an income of only ₹83,55,487 from all known and legitimate sources. This reflects an excess expenditure of ₹37,42,473, officials said.

Officials claimed that Saroj failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the discrepancy. Based on preliminary investigations, he has been found guilty of possessing assets beyond his known income sources, they said, adding it amounts to criminal misconduct and is punishable under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh has been assigned the investigation.

A request to file an FIR was submitted to the headquarters on July 15, 2025. Upon finding the contents of the report appropriate during the preliminary inquiry, officials concerned ordered the FIR on July 29, officials said.