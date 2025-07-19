Keep youth off drugs, digital distractions to build developed India by 2047: Mandaviya

Achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 requires keeping youth away from drugs and digital distractions, Union minister for youth affairs and sports and labour and employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday at the ‘Yuva Spiritual Summit’ in Varanasi. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Sourced)

“To realise the vision of a developed India by 2047, we must keep our youth away from drugs and from the distractions of excessive mobile use and social media,” he said.

The summit, organised by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, is themed ‘Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India’. The minister said addiction is a serious threat to national progress and the future of the youth. “Our young generation must be seen not just as beneficiaries but as changemakers,” he added.

Speaking to over 600 participants from 122 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations, Mandaviya urged religious and social leaders to use their platforms to raise awareness. “Limited efforts won’t work. Every citizen must pledge to inspire five others to join the anti-drug campaign,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) of Amrit Kaal announced during the Independence Day address in 2022, Mandaviya said that with 65% of India’s population under the age of 35, the youth will play a key role in shaping the country’s future.

The two-day summit will conclude on July 20 with the release of the ‘Kashi Declaration’, a joint commitment by youth and spiritual leaders, outlining a national action plan to build a drug-free India.