Keshav Prasad Maurya gets key Bihar poll role as BJP hits two birds with one arrow

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s appointment as the BJP’s co-in-charge of Bihar assembly elections is being considered significant in political circles of Uttar Pradesh as the strategic move is an attempt fight the so-called restlessness of OBCs in UP along side trying to send a strong message to extremely backward castes in Bihar. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (FILE)

With this prominence of Maurya, a seasoned politician with a strong grip on Uttar Pradesh politics, the party can hope to address these twin challenges.

Maurya, the BJP’s most prominent backward face in Uttar Pradesh, has been entrusted with a crucial role in wooing the backward class and rural voters in Bihar in a major bet by his party.

Maurya, along with Union minister CR Patil, has been appointed as co-in-charge of the Bihar polls, while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will oversee the party’s overall strategy.

Maurya’s Koeri Kushwaha community has a significant vote bank in Bihar.

As Maurya is considered close to Union home minister Amit Shah, a successful outcome in Bihar could potentially boost his profile and influence within the party, especially with the UP assembly elections due in early 2027.

Maurya had played a crucial role in 2017 assembly polls, consolidating the OBC community in the party’s favour in Uttar Pradesh when he was state BJP president. After a long gap, the BJP formed a government in the state by defeating the Samajwadi Party then.

“The party leadership believes that Keshav Prasad Maurya’s proactive approach and coordination with the party’s grassroots organisation will strengthen its electoral strategy in crucial Bihar assembly polls,” said a senior BJP leader of Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya’s importance for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh politics could well be gauged by the fact that despite losing the 2022 assembly poll from Sirathu in Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party’s Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes, he was made deputy CM for the second time in row.

The Bihar elections will be a crucial test for the BJP in 2025, with the party working to create a winning roadmap by fielding experienced leaders.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule next month.,