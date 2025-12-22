KGMU bill for SC/ST, OBC representation in exec council tabled in UP assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday tabled King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Uttar Pradesh (Amendment) Bill along with 10 other bills in the state legislative assembly. Eight of these bills have been tabled to replace the ordinances promulgated by the governor after the monsoon session of the state legislature. The government also moved the Uttar Pradesh Rural Abadi Records Bill in the legislative assembly on December 22. (HT photo)

The King George’s Medical University Uttar Pradesh (Amendment) Bill provides to amend the provision (section 24) of the existing law to ensure representation of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes in the executive council to protect and monitor the constitutional rights of reserved categories in the KGMU.

Rural Abadi Records Bill moved

The state government also moved the Uttar Pradesh Rural Abadi Records Bill to have proper provisions for transfer, amendment or updation due to inheritance/succession and sale of ownership records of rural ‘abadi’ areas prepared under SWAMITVA Scheme by surveying them with the latest technology.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in statement of objects and reasons for presenting the bill said the new law is being enacted to maintain records of residence of land, building and other properties situated in rural inhabited areas of Uttar Pradesh. The new law will provide for management, taxation and determination of fees in inhabited areas.

Sugarcane Cess (Repeal) Bill

The state government moved The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Cess (Repeal) Bill 2025 to repeal the Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Cess Act 1956 which has been declared ultra vires and beyond the capacity of the state by the Supreme Court in its decision given on December 13, 1960.

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ presented the Uttar Pradesh Ease of Doing Business (Amendment of Provisions) Act 2025 in the state assembly. Its key highlights include decriminalisation of minor offences, making governance more just and business-friendly.