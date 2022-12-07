Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU convocation ceremony: MBBS topper to get 11 gold, Hewett medals

King George's Medical University (KGMU) student Mahavish Ahmad's years-long hardwork and dedication to learning have finally paid off as she will be honoured with 11 gold, two silver and the prestigious Hewett medals at the 18th convocation ceremony of the university on December 23

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) student Mahavish Ahmad’s years-long hardwork and dedication to learning have finally paid off as she will be honoured with 11 gold, two silver and the prestigious Hewett medals at the 18th convocation ceremony of the university on December 23. She has topped the MBBS course in her batch.

“I always dreamt of becoming a doctor and now that has happened with so many awards,” Mahavish, who walks in her doctor-father’s footsteps, said. She plans to study radiology in post-graduation as she wishes to continue in the academics even later in life.

“It’s too early to decide if I should join the government or private service. However, I am sure of pursuing diagnostics as a career,” said Mahavish, the daughter of a Moradabad-based doctor and a housewife mother.

Deepak Bansal, who was ranked second in the list of meritorious students, will get six gold medals along with other recognitions. He hails from Meerut. On his future plans, he said, “The medical field is all about innovation and dealing with new situation every day. So, opting between government and private sectors is something I will decide later.”

Aditi Chandra (Dr RML Mehrotra Memorial award), Dr Devisha Agrawal (Pandit Govind Prasad Shukla award) and Gunjan Mehta (BDS topper) are among a few other toppers who will receive awards in the ceremony.

Gunjan Mehta, who will get eight gold medals, said: “I am the first doctor in my family. Ever since I was a kid, I dreamt of becoming a doctor. The dream has come true.”

Born and brought up in a small village in Hathras, Gunjan’s father is a tailor and mother an Anganwadi worker.

