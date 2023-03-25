Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU doctors share head injury management tips

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 25, 2023 10:47 PM IST

They were speaking during an event organised to mark world head injury day at King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Saturday.

Do not give water to an unconscious head injury patient, nor try to move their head or neck when shifting them into an ambulance, said doctors while sharing tips to manage injured patients. They were speaking during an event organised to mark world head injury day at King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Saturday.

The department of Neurosurgery at KGMU organised interschool art and quiz competition on the theme related to head injury prevention. (FOR REPRESENTATION )
“Water given to an unconscious and injured patient might enter the lungs which could be fatal for the patient. By moving head and neck you might worsen any of the undisturbed fractures,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty trauma surgery department at KGMU.

He said, “The best option after ensuring the safety of the patient is to get a medical consultation. A doctor can identify warning signs and guide exactly what level of medical attention is required.”

“One can check the accident victim’s airway is clear and the breathing is not hindered. If there is excessive bleeding it can be stopped but nothing should be done by a non-medical person, as it requires medical expertise,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Sharing symptoms of a severe head injury doctors said unconsciousness, either briefly or for a longer period of time, difficulty staying awake several hours after the injury, and clear fluid leaking from the nose or ears means medical attention, said doctors.

EVENTS HELD

The department of Neurosurgery at KGMU organised interschool art and quiz competition on the theme related to head injury prevention. “School students were imparted information pertaining to head injury prevention to increase awareness about head injury. This initiative will enhance head injury awareness among the school students and their parents,” said Dr BK Ojha, HoD neurosurgery.

Story Saved
