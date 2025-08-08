KGMU gets A++ grade from NAAC, 2nd medical institute in UP to achieve feat

LUCKNOW The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has been awarded an A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.67 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), becoming the second medical institution in UP to receive this prestigious recognition after the SGPGI. The NAAC team visited the university from July 31 to August 2, and the results were announced on Friday, stated an official release. The current recognition enhances KGMU’s reputation as a leading medical institution in the country, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and research. (File Photo)

Vice-chancellor Prof Sonia Nityanand led the efforts to achieve the A++ grade. The achievement is attributed to the collective efforts of the entire KGMU family, including the IQAC team led by Prof Rajiv Garg. In 2023, the university had received an A+ grade, it stated.

The V-C extended heartfelt gratitude to KGMU chancellor and UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their invaluable guidance and support in achieving this historic milestone.

The current recognition enhances KGMU’s reputation as a leading medical institution in the country, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and research. The A++ grade will likely attract top talent and foster collaborations with other esteemed institutions, further solidifying KGMU’s position in the medical education landscape, the release added.