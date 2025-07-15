KGMU gets 1000-cr booster for health infrastructure

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state’s health care services must be future-ready to keep pace with global advancements and be able to respond effectively to emerging challenges. In a major push to health infrastructure, he dedicated to people new state-of-the-art facilities and laid foundation of projects worth ₹1,000 crore on the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak, medical education minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and KGMU V-C Soniya Nityanand at the event. (HT Photo)

A new cardiology wing and UP’s first high-tech 340-bed orthopaedic super speciality centre were among the major facilities that the CM inaugurated while also laying the foundation for a new and upgraded KGMU administrative building and new general surgery building with robotic surgery facility.

“These projects mark the beginning of a new era in our journey towards a ‘Healthy Uttar Pradesh, Strong India,’” the CM emphasised.

Addressing the event, which was also attended by deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak and medical education minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Adityanath said KGMU has consistently set milestones in its 120-year journey and remains a prestigious institution in India.

“Consider patients as God. It is because of patients that doctors are here...hence give them respect and care. Patients come here from across the state and also from other states. The institute has earned trust,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak addressing the gathering.

The CM highlighted a collaborative initiative to establish a centre of excellence in medical technology in partnership with IIT-Kanpur. The aim, he said, is to involve institutions like KGMU and SGPGI in pioneering research that would help make India self-reliant in healthcare technology.

“Whether it’s an individual or an institution, those who fail to evolve with time are left behind. But those who move forward become a source of inspiration,” he said.

“Had we not worked on a fast pace you can imagine the kind of load KGMU would have had at present from across the state,” said the CM sharing that new medical colleges will continue to start admissions in MBBS in the coming sessions.

“Earlier for treatment of dengue people had to rush to KGMU as platelet facility was available here. We took Prof Tulika Chandra to Gorakhpur to develop platelet facility of blood separator and apheresis,” said CM.

Highlighting the nation’s progress, the CM said: “Over the past 11 years, India has achieved unprecedented growth across all sectors, including healthcare.” He said the number of AIIMS institutes across the country increased to 23, and Uttar Pradesh is also making significant strides.

He said, “In 2024 alone, MBBS courses commenced in 17 new medical colleges, 13 of which are government, marking a major transformation in the state’s healthcare system aimed at benefiting the common man.”

The ₹105-crore state-of-the-art cardiology wing at KGMU adds 92 ICCU beds to enhance heart care infrastructure with state-of-the-art 2-cath lab and a high-end echocardiography system. Lari Cardiology had only 84 beds, typically fully occupied. The new wing adds 92 ICCU beds, doubling the capacity to 176 and easing the pressure on existing facilities.

Adityanath also inaugurated UP’s first high-tech 340-bed orthopaedic super speciality centre at KGMU. “The centre offers a wide range of specialised services including orthoplasty, spine surgery, sports medicine, paediatric orthopaedics, radiology and pathology. The centre is poised to become a hub for advanced orthopaedic care,” said HoD (orthopaedic) Prof Ashish Kumar.

“Developed at a cost of ₹86 crore, the centre is equipped with 340 beds, including 220 for orthopaedic surgery, 60 for sports medicine and 60 for paediatric orthopaedics. Among these, 24 beds are designated for the high dependency unit (HDU), along with 24 private rooms,” said Dr Shantanu Vatsal, medical superintendent of the centre.

New surgery building

Adityanath also laid the foundation for ₹378-crore general surgery building at KGMU. “The seven-storey building will feature advanced robotic surgery and world-class facilities. Key features will include 12 modular OTs, a 12-bed ICU, medical gas pipeline system, integrated networking, solar power systems and robotic surgery units,” said head of general surgery Prof AA Sonkar.

The foundation stone for KGMU’s new administrative building, a diagnostic lab, a patient accommodation facility block and an expanded guest house was also laid. The new KGMU administrative building will come up at a cost of ₹48 crore The five-storey building will offer diagnostic lab and home-like accommodation for patients and attendants.

“These three major projects will be completed at a cost of ₹99.10 crore. With this, KGMU is set to begin a new era in patient care and medical diagnostics,” said Prof KK Singh.

During his visit to the KGMU, the CM met patients in the wards to check on their well being and held discussions with doctors about future healthcare expansion plans. He described KGMU not merely as an institution, but as a symbol of a rich medical legacy and a beacon of national service. The CM said KGMU played a pivotal role during the Covid-19 outbreak, becoming the first institution in UP to initiate testing.

Foundation for 500-bed Trauma 2 Centre laid

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation for the 500-bed Trauma 2 Centre building that will boost emergency care on the KGMU campus. The seven-storey centre will boast nine OTs, STP and a patient utility complex. Once operational, the facility will significantly expand KGMU’s capacity to handle critical patients from the current 350 beds.

Currently, due to limited capacity at the existing trauma centre, patients often receive initial care on stretchers.

The KGMU Trauma Centre has over 350 beds in different departments, but at any point of time, at least 20 critical patients are given treatment on stretchers by doctors. This is because of the overload of patients who come here not only from Lucknow but at least a dozen other districts.

The KGMU campus gets over 5,000 patients every day, and at least 400 in the emergency trauma centre in a day. The addition of a new block will ease the rush of patients.

“The new Trauma-2 Centre will be a Category-1 level emergency facility for the state, equipped to treat patients with severe injuries from road accidents, natural disasters and industrial mishaps,” said Prof KK Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.