KGMU intern arrested for allegedly raping, blackmailing nursing student in Lucknow

Police arrested a doctor interning at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday on the charges of raping and blackmailing a nursing student on the pretext of marriage, the police said. The police arrested the accused near Red Cross Hospital in Qaiserbagh , Lucknow, on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The police arrested the accused near Red Cross Hospital in Qaiserbagh at around 2.45 pm, said inspector Anjani Mishra, station house officer, Qaiserbagh.

An FIR was registered against the accused, Mohammad Adil, 26, at the Qaiserbagh police station on December 29, 2025, on the complaint of the nursing student, according to the police. The survivor is also in her 20s.

The FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 308 (extortion) and 319 (cheating by personation).

The complainant said the accused sexually exploited her over a prolonged period and later threatened to make her private photographs and videos public, the police added.

The accused, who resided in a rented flat in the Qaiserbagh area, was on the run since the case was lodged, according to the police.

In her complaint, the nursing student alleged that the accused befriended her and repeatedly called her to his flat on the promise of marriage.

“During this period, he established physical relations with her multiple times. However, whenever she raised the issue of marriage, he avoided the topic,” the survivor alleged in her complaint to the police.

The survivor further alleged that when she insisted on marriage during one such meeting, the accused abused her and threatened to circulate her obscene photographs and videos on social media if she pursued the matter.

Inspector Mishra said three police teams were formed and informants were activated to trace the accused, after which he was arrested. Further investigation in the case is underway.