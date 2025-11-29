KGMU may reorganise surgical, non-surgical OPDs to cut crowding

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is planning to operate its surgical and non‑surgical outpatient departments (OPDs) from two new buildings in an attempt to ease the crowd pressure on the premises, a KGMU official said on Friday. (File)

Currently operating from two adjacent blocks in the old campus area, the OPDs’ relocation is also expected to alleviate parking woes.

“Vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand is planning the establishment of two separate multi-storey buildings, both of which will come up on a land parcel situated opposite the Trauma Centre. While one of them will house the non-surgical OPD and diagnostics facilities, the other will be the surgical block, where every department requiring surgery facilities will be shifted, said Prof KK Singh, the spokesperson of KGMU.

While one of the two existing OPD buildings houses the outpatient wings of medicine, ENT and eye OPDs, some other departments have their OPDs in the adjacent building. OPDs of TB, cardiology, obstetrics & gynaecology, and psychiatry are run separately in their respective departments.

Departments with surgical OPDs include general surgery, orthopaedics (bone and joint surgery), neurosurgery (brain and spine surgery), plastic & reconstructive surgery, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery (heart and chest area), urology (Urinary system surgery), surgical gastroenterology and endocrine surgery (gland-related surgery).

Departments with non-surgical OPDs include general medicine, cardiology (focusing on medical procedures like drug therapy), neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonary (chest medicine) and endocrinology (medical), paediatrics and psychiatry.

Meanwhile, Prof Nityanand is also planning to separate emergency patient care after the construction of Trauma 2 beside the old Trauma Centre building. While one building will cater to only accident cases requiring neurosurgery, surgery and plastic surgery help and others, the other building will handle emergency cases except accidents, making treatment smoother and less burdensome for patients, said Prof Singh. KGMU sees a daily patient influx of 8,000.