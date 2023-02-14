Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘KGMU planning to introduce robotic surgery’

'KGMU planning to introduce robotic surgery'

For speedy recovery of patients, the department of surgery at the King George’s Medical University is planning to introduce robotic surgery, said Prof AA Sonkar, HoD surgery at KGMU while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

“We would go for cheaper robots to do some of the surgeries with their help. The usual price is between 25 crore to 30 crore but we would opt the ones costing around 15 crore. The benefit will be speedy recovery,” said Dr Sonkar.

The department is celebrating its 111th foundation day on February 18. On the occasion, a 4-day CME on ‘Surgical Education Programme (SEP) 2023’ is being organised from February 14 and 17. The scientific programme during the Foundation Day celebration will include three orations and one guest lecture to be delivered by surgeons of national repute.

Prof Sonkar said a major achievement of last year also includes increase in PG seats from 15 to 24. There has been an increase in the OPD attendance and admission in the department this year and significant increase in number of surgeries performed. The department has catered to more than 50,000 patients in OPD with admission of more than 9,000 patients last year.

