Khattar pledges timely execution of Lucknow Metro’s phase two

The second phase of the Lucknow Metro project, which has been delayed, is expected to receive renewed attention. Union minister for urban development and energy, Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking at a press meet held at a city hotel, assured that the central government would push for the timely execution of the project. Lucknow Metro (HT PHOTO)

Khattar also addressed various other key issues related to energy and urban development in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised the importance of installing smart, prepaid electricity meters in government buildings as the first step toward reducing electricity losses. Following that, the rollout of these meters will extend to government colonies, and eventually, to residential areas. This initiative is expected to minimise power theft, reduce line losses, and improve the efficiency of power distribution across the state. The minister set a target to install prepaid smart meters in all government offices, colonies, and commercial establishments by March 31, 2025. Additionally, he urged the installation of meters in feeders and transformers to further combat electricity theft.

On the energy front, Khattar stated that the focus would be on supporting Uttar Pradesh’s energy needs through cleaner and more sustainable sources. “No new coal-based power generation plants will be set up in the state,” he confirmed, highlighting the shift toward green energy. He called for increased investment in solar, wind, hydroelectric, and nuclear power plants to meet the state’s growing energy demands. Khattar also stressed the importance of replacing old, outdated transmission lines to ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply.

In terms of urban development, Khattar reiterated the central government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and improving service delivery to benefit citizens. He mentioned several ongoing and upcoming projects, including the successful operationalisation of the 42 km Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), with another 41 km set to begin service by June 2025. He also revealed plans for extending the Delhi Metro line to Jewar Airport, a move expected to significantly improve connectivity for residents traveling to the airport.

The minister also outlined key goals in the areas of sanitation and cleanliness. He emphasised the need to implement the Swachh Bharat Mission more effectively, focusing on waste segregation, better waste processing, and reducing the use of single-use plastics. Furthermore, Khattar called for efforts to clean urban water bodies, lakes, and rivers, urging local authorities to prioritize these environmental concerns.