Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment.
Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi appeared on behalf of the state government.
Eight people, including four farmers, a journalist and three BJP workers were killed and several others injured in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3, 2021. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.
U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days
The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. “Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari. UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12.
SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022
With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.
Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district
Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday.
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
FIR lodged after video of namaz at Lucknow mall goes viral
LUCKNOW A controversy erupted in Lucknow after some people allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall in Lucknow, forcing its management to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night, at Sushant Golf City police station, for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
