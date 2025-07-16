Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Kidnapped Mumbai realtor rescued from UP’s Banda, 3 held

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:34 pm IST

During interrogation, accused Sarvar Khan says he lent ₹50 lakh to Mohd Sajid, which was not repaid and this led to the kidnapping

LUCKNOW A real estate businessman kidnapped from Mumbai in June was rescued by the UP Special Task Force (STF) after the arrest of three individuals, including Sarvar Khan alias Ishtiyaq and his two accomplices, from UP’s Banda district, stated an official release on Wednesday.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh from the businessman’s family and allegedly tortured the victim while keeping him at different locations. (Pic for representation)
The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 50 lakh from the businessman’s family and allegedly tortured the victim while keeping him at different locations. (Pic for representation)

During interrogation, Khan confessed to kidnapping the realtor, Mohd Sajid, saying he lent 50 lakh to him, which was not repaid and this led to the kidnapping.

The kidnapping took place on June 12, 2025, in Mumbai, and a case was registered at the Oshiwara police station there. The STF collaborated with the Mumbai Police to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 50 lakh from the businessman’s family and allegedly tortured the victim while keeping him at different locations.

Sarvar Khan of Banda, along with his accomplices - Mahtab of Pratapgarh and Rahul Raghunath Sawant of Raigarh district of Maharashtra will be taken into custody by the Maharashtra police for further investigation and legal proceedings. Khan had been living in Mumbai for about 20 years, working as a wholesale cloth merchant.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Kidnapped Mumbai realtor rescued from UP’s Banda, 3 held
