Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. Atiq is currently lodged in Ahmedabad jail in connection with some other cases.
The bail was granted to Atiq Ahmad, a former MP, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017. Allowing the bail cancellation application filed by the state government, Special Judge, (MP and MLA court), Dinesh Chandra Shukla cancelled Atiq’s bail.
The court further said the accused (Atiq) was indulging in criminal activities after being released on bail, as according to the police report, 75 criminal cases are registered against him. “Hence, in view of the seriousness of the crime and also the circumstances and in the light of the principles propounded by the apex court, the bail deserves to be cancelled,” the court added.
In 2017, Umesh Pal, a witness in the Raju Pal MLA murder case, had filed a complaint alleging that he was kidnapped and pressurised to retract his statement in the case. He alleged that after being kidnapped, he was given a piece of paper and was asked to read it and give a statement in the court accordingly. He was also allegedly threatened if he did not do so, he would be cut into pieces.
BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj on January 25, 2005 and Atiq was one of the accused in the murder case. A CBI inquiry was ordered into the case by the Supreme Court in 2016. Pal was murdered barely three months after he won Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his electoral debut by defeating Ahmad’s younger brother Ashraf.
Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
PSCDCL starts handing over smart city projects to PMC, smart city mission deadline June 2023
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government's directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation. As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a much hyped project.
UP: Seven Lucknow’s RML law univ students test positive for Covid
Seven students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) National Law University here tested positive for Covid on Monday, said university vice chancellor prof SK Bhatnagar. In the first shift, exams were held for BA-LLB first and third semesters, LLM second semester while in the second shift there were exams for fourth, eighth and tenth semester students.
Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case. The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of Awate's criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.
Mumbai University councils nominate IIT-BHU director for VC search committee
Mumbai: A joint meeting of the academic and management councils of the University of Mumbai on Monday met with one agenda—to nominate a name for the search committee that will finalise the names of the next vice chancellor for the varsity. By the end of the meeting, the councils zeroed in on Pramod Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, as the first name for the said committee.
