Kin, 2 others arrested for elderly man’s murder

A relative and two more persons were on Friday arrested for the murder of a retired merchant navy official in Mohanlalganj. The 62-year-old whose throat was slit, was found dead in the bushes near the village on the outskirts of Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi said Rajnish Mishra, one of the three accused, was the grandson of victim Nand Kumar Tiwari’s sister. He, with his accomplices Chandan Goud and Pradeep Kahar, planned to eliminate the elderly man as he had borrowed ₹5 lakh from the latter.

The ACP said the investigation revealed that Mishra hired two hitmen for ₹ 1 lakh and picked up Nand Kumar from the latter’s residence on Tuesday afternoon pretending that Mishra wanted to return the money. He said they took Tiwari along a deserted stretch and murdered him by strangulating him using a cable wire and slitting his throat.