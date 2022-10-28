Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kin, 2 others arrested for elderly man’s murder

Kin, 2 others arrested for elderly man’s murder

lucknow news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:34 PM IST

The 62-year-old whose throat was slit, was found dead in the bushes near the village on the outskirts of Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.

The ACP said the investigation revealed that Mishra hired two hitmen for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1 lakh and picked up Nand Kumar from the latter’s residence on Tuesday afternoon pretending that Mishra wanted to return the money. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
The ACP said the investigation revealed that Mishra hired two hitmen for 1 lakh and picked up Nand Kumar from the latter’s residence on Tuesday afternoon pretending that Mishra wanted to return the money. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A relative and two more persons were on Friday arrested for the murder of a retired merchant navy official in Mohanlalganj. The 62-year-old whose throat was slit, was found dead in the bushes near the village on the outskirts of Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi said Rajnish Mishra, one of the three accused, was the grandson of victim Nand Kumar Tiwari’s sister. He, with his accomplices Chandan Goud and Pradeep Kahar, planned to eliminate the elderly man as he had borrowed 5 lakh from the latter.

The ACP said the investigation revealed that Mishra hired two hitmen for 1 lakh and picked up Nand Kumar from the latter’s residence on Tuesday afternoon pretending that Mishra wanted to return the money. He said they took Tiwari along a deserted stretch and murdered him by strangulating him using a cable wire and slitting his throat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out