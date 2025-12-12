Kisan Pathshaala 8.0: Since 2017, UP’s agri growth rate has risen from 8.6% to 17.7%, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh has 11% of India’s cultivable land, but contributes 21% of the nation’s food grain output, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the eighth edition of the Kisan Pathshaala in Barabanki on Friday. (HT Photo)

He made the remark after inaugurating Kisan Pathshaala 8.0 for the Rabi season at the Pragatisheel Kisan Sammelan and Kheti Ki Baat Khet Par programme at Daulatpur village, Barabanki.

“Uttar Pradesh has nine agro-climatic zones, and work is underway to supply each region with suitable seeds and technology. Record production and transparent governance have given the state a new direction since 2017, with the agricultural growth rate rising from 8.6% to 17.7%,” he said.

Mother Earth nourishes us, but her health must be protected as well, he said.

“A healthy planet ensures the survival of humanity and the world,” he added.

Several initiatives are underway under the Prime Minister’s Natural Farming Vision, which emphasises that the first step to increasing farmers’ incomes is to reduce input costs and boost production. This becomes possible when farmers receive timely seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, and access to scientific techniques, he said.

Interacting directly with farmers in the fields, he discussed Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural progress, multi-cropping, technological innovations, transparency in the MSP system, and efforts to increase farmers’ income.

He cited examples such as 250 quintals of potato yield and banana cultivation earning ₹2 lakh per acre, demonstrating how low input costs and high productivity are achievable.

The chief minister emphasised that the double-engine government prioritises the welfare and prosperity of farmers, who are central to building Viksit Bharat.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, “This is the first time a chief minister has visited a farmer’s field to discuss agricultural practices in such detail.”

The chief minister handed over tractor keys to farmers and distributed cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of government schemes.