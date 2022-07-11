Krishna Janmabhoomi: Hearing deferred, court sets July 18 as next date

No hearing could take place in the case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque before the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Monday because of the bar association’s condolence meeting in wake of the recent killing of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The court has now fixed July 18 as the next date in this case number 950/2020 Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj and others versus Management Committee Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others.

“The next hearing will take place on July 18, 2022,” stated both Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for management committee Shahi Eidgah mosque and Mahendra Pratap Singh, counsel and one of the petitioners in this case. The petition was filed in September 2020, seeking the removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque and the handing over of land measuring 13.37 acres back to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust.

But the Muslim side, represented by the management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, challenged the maintainability of the ongoing case and filed an application under Order 7 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code. The management committee stressed that the application challenging the maintainability of the case should be decided by the court first.

In response, the petitioners filed objections in court on July 7, 2022, in opposition to this stand of the management committee.

The petitioners, in almost a dozen cases filed in Mathura court on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue, have claimed that the Shahi Eidgah mosque was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The petitioners have demanded that the mosque should be removed, and the land returned to the trust.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON