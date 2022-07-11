Krishna Janmabhoomi: Hearing deferred, court sets July 18 as next date
No hearing could take place in the case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque before the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Monday because of the bar association’s condolence meeting in wake of the recent killing of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The court has now fixed July 18 as the next date in this case number 950/2020 Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj and others versus Management Committee Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others.
“The next hearing will take place on July 18, 2022,” stated both Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for management committee Shahi Eidgah mosque and Mahendra Pratap Singh, counsel and one of the petitioners in this case. The petition was filed in September 2020, seeking the removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque and the handing over of land measuring 13.37 acres back to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust.
But the Muslim side, represented by the management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, challenged the maintainability of the ongoing case and filed an application under Order 7 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code. The management committee stressed that the application challenging the maintainability of the case should be decided by the court first.
In response, the petitioners filed objections in court on July 7, 2022, in opposition to this stand of the management committee.
The petitioners, in almost a dozen cases filed in Mathura court on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue, have claimed that the Shahi Eidgah mosque was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The petitioners have demanded that the mosque should be removed, and the land returned to the trust.
Ludhiana | Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader stages protest against police for ‘implicating him’
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Rishav Kannojia, along with Kannojia's supporters, staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Monday against the police for implicating him in a case of blocking traffic. Kannojia covered his eyes with a piece of black cloth to register the protest. Kannojia said he had made a complaint to the chief minister and director general of police, but to no avail. He alleged that the police could implicate him in criminal cases.
Yogi Adityanath says sugarcane farmers will be “our future”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and asserted that they “are going to be our future.” Yogi Adityanath said this at a function where he distributed share certificates to 50.10 lakh (5.01 million) farmers registered with cooperative sugarcane societies and cooperative sugar mill societies to make their functioning transparent.
U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala
The district women's cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar. After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs. While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.
UP ensured liquor ban at religious places: Minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ensured ban on liquor shops in Ramkot and Raiganj ward municipalities of Ayodhya, Vrindavan in Mathura district, one-kilometer radius of Ganga in Varanasi, Dewa Sharif in Barabanki and Deoband municipality area limits in Saharanpur, Chitrakoot and Sangam in Prayagraj, said excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Monday. Soon after the Yogi Adityanath government took office in 2017, there was a demand to prohibit sale of liquor near religious places.
U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month
The Yogi 2.0 government's 'Mission Employment' will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis. “Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials. Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal.
