Krishna Janmabhoomi issue: FIR lodged after threats to petitioner

Agra A case was registered at Mantola police station here on Friday against Zahid alias Pappu, chairman of the management committee of Shahi Jama Masjid, for communal threats to Mathura-based lawyer and petitioner in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque case in Mathura court., Singh recently served a notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for digging out Krishna idols allegedly buried under the stairs of a mosque in Shahi Jama Masjid complex in Agra.

“It came to light that the chairman of Intezamia (management) Committee, Zahid alias Pappu had made some provocative comments during ‘taqreer’ (speech) after Friday ‘namaz’ at Jama Masjid in Agra. The content was made viral on social media,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.

“Mantola police have registered a case under section 153 (Provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty after sufficient evidence gathered by police” he said.

“We also warn others against issuing communally provocative statements and placing them on social media because they will be strictly dealt with,” said the SSP.

In the FIR registered on Friday midnight, the accused Zahid alias Pappu is alleged to have issued threats to Mahendra Pratap Singh who had recently sent a notice to the ASI, seeking recovery of Krishna ‘vigrah’ (idols) allegedly taken away by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after razing the Krishna Janambhoomi temple in Mathura in 1670 and burying them under the stairs of Begum Sahiba Mosque in Shahi Jama Masjid complex of Agra.

The accused Zahid alias Pappu had warned Mahendra Pratap Singh of dire consequences by Muslims of Agra if he made any move towards Shahi Jama Masjid. In the FIR lodged by Sumit Kumar Nagar, the in charge of Subhash Bazar police outpost, the accused is blamed for making his audio viral on social media provoking communal sentiments.

A petitioner and lawyer in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Mahendra Pratap Singh has moved an application at Kotwali police station in Vrindavan, seeking security after ‘death threats’ issued by Zahid.

“I have sent legal notice to the ASI, seeking return of Krishna idols buried under the stairs of Begum Sahiba Mosque in Shahi Jama Masjid complex of Agra. However, Zahid Qureshi has issued threats to kill me and so I require security cover,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh in his application to Mathura police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another video has gone viral, said to be that of chairman of Intezamia Committee of Shahi Jama Masjid in Agra, Zahid Qureshi wherein he has stated that there were attempts by people like Mahendra Pratap Singh to provoke Muslims during BJP rule.

“It is not the BJP getting involved in these issues of temple or mosque but there are people like Mahendra Pratap Singh who are issuing such statements about carrying out digging at Shahi Jama Masjid in Agra. We are not against any government or nation but against individuals like Mahendra Pratap Singh,” asserted Zahid Qureshi.

