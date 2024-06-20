letters@htlive.com KSSSCIH director appointment process cancelled again (Pic for Representation)

For the second time, the state government has cancelled the process for appointment of a new director at Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH).

The first time the process was withheld before the last date for applying, for the post. The interview for the post was held in March but due to promulgation of the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the process of announcing the name was withheld.

Now, fresh applications will be invited from the candidates.

“The post may be readvertised and after screening the applications, the same may be made available to the state government. The eligible candidates may apply with the director general medical education office,” as per a letter from special secretary U.P. government to the director general medical education Kinjal Singh.

The KSSSCIH has been without a full-time director for the past two years and is struggling to establish its viability for patients. Prof RK Dhiman, director Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) is holding additional charge of the KSSSCIH, that was set up in 2016 with the goal of becoming North India’s largest centre for cancer treatment.

Till now 16 faculty have resigned from KSSSCIH for better career and financial prospects. “However fresh appointments are also being done,” officials said.