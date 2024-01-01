KSSSCIH to start 8 new OTs, add 350 beds: Director

The Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) plans to start at least 8 operating theatres and add 350 more beds for patient admission in different departments, said director Prof RK Dhiman in a press statement issued by the KSSSCIH. (Sourced for representation)

Bed capacity will go up from 32 to 60 beds in Radiation Oncology block while a dedicated PICU facility and dedicated neuro ICU facility in the institute will also start.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

MRI and 4D CT simulator will be made functional in 2024. A Centre for Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Lab will also begin next year.

Recruitment of faculty against vacant posts will be the focus area in 2024. In 2023, the institute has seen a total OPD footfall of over 60,000 patients, which is an increment of 63.3% from 2022, according to a press statement from the institute.

In 2023, the total admissions have crossed 3,544 patients while the number was 1,062 patients in 2022, which is an increment of 233.7%.

The number of major surgeries at KSSSCI is continuously increasing from 2021 to 2023. The percentage increase from 2022 to 2023 is 44.4%.

Beneficiary schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Bihar Government fund, Post Office and Pt Deendayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme were implemented in the year 2023 in the Institute.