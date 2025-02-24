KTS 3.0 concludes, Odisha CM calls it a celebration of cultural bond

The 10-day Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) concluded at Namo Ghat on Monday, celebrating the enduring cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who attended as the chief guest, called the event a tribute to this deep-rooted connection, bringing together two of India’s most ancient centres of learning. Odisha CM said that KTS 3.0 reflects the rich cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu (Sourced)

Majhi said that KTS 3.0 reflects the rich cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, with Kashi being a centre of spirituality and Tamil Nadu known for its literature, dance, and heritage. He also drew parallels between Odisha and Tamil Nadu, mentioning shared traditions like Odissi and Bharatanatyam and the link between the Ganga and Cauvery rivers. Connecting this idea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, he said such events strengthen India’s cultural unity.

Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar, the guest of honour, stated that while celebrating the heritage of Kashi and Tamil Nadu, the country is also progressing towards a self-reliant and prosperous future. He spoke about government efforts in youth empowerment, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, “This Sangamam provided a meaningful platform to honour tradition while shaping modern Indian culture.”

Additional secretary, ministry of education, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, delivered the welcome address, saying India’s education and research system is evolving rapidly through the Ministry’s initiatives. He mentioned reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which are making education more inclusive and research-oriented.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor professor Sanjay Kumar thanked all contributors, including the Union education ministry, artists, and volunteers, for making the event successful. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for creating a platform that fosters cultural exchange and national unity.

The event saw the participation of 1,200 people from Tamil Nadu, featuring exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and book releases on Sage Agasthiyar’s contributions to philosophy, science, linguistics, and the arts. Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 reinforced the historical connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, celebrating their shared cultural heritage and academic legacy.