Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council
Kunwar Manvendra Singh was Sunday administered the oath of office as the acting chairman of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
The oath was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function held at Raj Bhavan, officials said.
The tenure of incumbent chairman Ramesh Yadav ended on January 30.
Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on January 21.
Those elected also included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.
Kunwar Manvendra Singh was earlier the acting chairman of UP Legislative Council from May 2002 to August 2004.
Mahesh Kumar Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary to Governor, and other officials were also present on the occasion.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
₹230 crore collected for Ram temple: Trust
On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated ₹5 lakh. other prominent contributors include CMs of UP and MP.
'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC
Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers
The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP
173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers' vaccination on schedule.
Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP's biggest-ever operation since 2013
In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
