IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council
Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed.(PTI file photo)
Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed.(PTI file photo)
lucknow news

Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council

Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on January 21.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:32 PM IST

Kunwar Manvendra Singh was Sunday administered the oath of office as the acting chairman of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The oath was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function held at Raj Bhavan, officials said.

The tenure of incumbent chairman Ramesh Yadav ended on January 30.

Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on January 21.

Those elected also included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Kunwar Manvendra Singh was earlier the acting chairman of UP Legislative Council from May 2002 to August 2004.

Mahesh Kumar Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary to Governor, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
legislative council poll
app
Close
Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed.(PTI file photo)
Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed.(PTI file photo)
lucknow news

Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Singh was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on January 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
lucknow news

UP CM administers polio doses at immunisation programme launch in state

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:36 PM IST
According to a tweet by the UP CM Office, pulse polio drops will be administered to over 3.40 crore kids in UP below the age of five from today, for which 1.1 lakh booths have been set up in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMU spokesperson Kidwai said the student had been named by the police for the violent incidents which took place on the night of December 15, 2019.(HT_PRINT)
AMU spokesperson Kidwai said the student had been named by the police for the violent incidents which took place on the night of December 15, 2019.(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Booked during anti-CAA protests, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months

PTI, Aligarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Booked during anti-CAA protests on campus, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
The youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for many positions. (Bloomberg)
The youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for many positions. (Bloomberg)
lucknow news

50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt hospital in UP, probe ordered

PTI, Bareilly
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Acting on a complaint given in this connection by the affected youth, an inquiry has been ordered by the district police chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIR has been lodged against the two accused on Friday and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.(AP)
FIR has been lodged against the two accused on Friday and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.(AP)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by shopkeeper and his son in Ballia

PTI, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The girl's family took her to a doctor on Thursday when she was not feeling well after the incident. They came to know that she was three months pregnant and the matter came to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd gathers around the truck on Moradabad-Agra Highway. (Twitter: @utkarshs88)
Crowd gathers around the truck on Moradabad-Agra Highway. (Twitter: @utkarshs88)
lucknow news

10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on UP's Moradabad-Agra highway

PTI, Moradabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The accident took place at around 8 am near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally to collect donations for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple, at Mehrauli, in New Delhi( Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally to collect donations for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple, at Mehrauli, in New Delhi( Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
lucknow news

230 crore collected for Ram temple: Trust

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:22 AM IST
  • On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated 5 lakh. other prominent contributors include CMs of UP and MP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People undergo thermal screening outside Allahabad high court.(HT_PRINT)
People undergo thermal screening outside Allahabad high court.(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC

By JItendra Sarin, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:29 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow Metro has become the pioneer of metro train sanitisation through UV technology.(PTI file photo)
Lucknow Metro has become the pioneer of metro train sanitisation through UV technology.(PTI file photo)
lucknow news

Lucknow: First to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect metro

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The UP Metro Rail Corporation has taken inspiration from the New York Metro's experiment to sanitise trains with UV lamp rays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:20 PM IST
  • The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.20 lakh being tested on Thursday,(Bloomberg representative image)
Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.20 lakh being tested on Thursday,(Bloomberg representative image)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Plans are to complete administration of two doses to healthcare and frontline workers by March 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the 72nd Republic Day Parade and celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File photo)
Tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the 72nd Republic Day Parade and celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File photo)
lucknow news

UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The first part of the tableau showed Maharishi Valmiki writing the Ramayana. Its centre had a model of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
lucknow news

66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
lucknow news

UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP