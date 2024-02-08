Labelling U.P. ‘BIMARU’ was political mindset: CM

Inaugurating projects of industrial estates and ODOP common facility centres (CFCs), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said labelling Uttar Pradesh a ‘BIMARU’ state was a political mindset. U.P. CM at the curtain raiser ceremony of second edition of International Trade Show at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Feb 8. (HT photo)

‘BIMARU’ is an acronym, coined by demographer Ashish Bose (1930-2014) in mid-1980s, formed from the first letters of names of some of Indian states, namely Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh which were considered very poor then.

Addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of second edition of the International Trade Show at Lok Bhavan, the CM said: “Traditional craftsmen, artisans and young entrepreneurs in the state who were once disappointed are now full of confidence. Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP scheme has now become the foundation of a self-reliant India.”

“Labelling Uttar Pradesh ‘BIMARU’ was a political mindset. Now, we are second largest economy in the country,” the CM added. On the occasion, Yogi inaugurated 13 projects of industrial estates and the ODOP CFCs. He also honoured traditional artisans and craftsmen from various districts.

He highlighted the success of last year’s International Trade Show in Greater Noida. “For the first time more than 500 foreign buyers participated, in the event. It engaged around 70,000 people with a footfall of three lakh,” Yogi said. He announced that the second edition of the International Trade Show will take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 this year.

“In 2018, we launched the ODOP scheme enabling traditional industries to enter the market and provided them technological support. As a result, U.P.’s ODOP has now become a unique scheme in the country,” the CM added. On the occasion, the CM said on February 19 the PM will inaugurate the fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC). At the GBC, MoUs of around ₹10 lakh crore will be rolled out that will provide jobs to 33 lakh youths of the state, he said.

13 projects launched

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of industrial establishments in Rae Bareli, Mau, Pratapgarh and Mahoba under the MSME cluster park scheme. He also laid the foundation stone of the trade promotion centre in Lucknow here under the infrastructure and export scheme.

He laid the foundation stone of the ODOP CFC projects in Kaushambi and Gonda. Yogi laid the foundation stone of the upgradation of mini industrial areas of Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli and Ayodhya. Besides, foundation stone of new buildings of district industrial centres in Kaushambi, Amethi and Varanasi was also laid.