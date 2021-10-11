Lakhimpur Kheri: People start arriving for antim ardas of killed farmers

People from other states have started arriving in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri for the “antim ardas” of the farmers killed in the violence there on October 3.

No politician will be allowed to share the dais with farm leaders during the last prayers for the four farmers killed in the incident, said a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader. The programme will be held at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The collective antim ardas is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait arrived on Monday for the last prayers.

BKU-Tikait’s district president Amandeep Singh Sandhu said, “Preparations are under way for the antim ardas (final prayers) at a field, away from the spot where the violence took place in Tikunia village.

Rashtriya Lok Dal national secretary Anil Dubey said his party leader Jayant Chaudhary is scheduled to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, BKU-Tikait district vice-president Balkar Singh said, “No political leader will be allowed to share the stage where only Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be present”.

The SKM is an umbrella organisation of farmer unions spearheading the protest against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, which were enacted last year.

Asked whether political leaders would participate in the prayers, the BKU-Tikait district office-bearers said, “Only Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders would share the stage.”

They said the programme was being organised by Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The venue of the function spans 15-acre land over a kilometre from the flashpoint in Tikunia.

Agricultural fields were levelled to accommodate the stage, audience seating area, parking and create space for langar (community meal).

Security has been tightened in and around Tikunia to maintain law and order during the antim ardas programme.

Apart from the Lakhimpur Kheri police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have been deployed. Senior police and administrative authorities have been deputed to supervise and coordinate the security arrangements.

Inspector general of police (Lucknow range) Lakshmi Singh, who is camping in Lakhimpur Kheri, said, “We are in touch with the family members of those killed in the Tikunia incident and local farm leaders. They have assured us that antim ardas will be held in a peaceful manner. Ample amount of local police and PAC personnel has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.”

