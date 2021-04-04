Lanco power plant in Sonbhadra: 13 workers injured in shuttering crash

Thirteen workers, including five who received serious injuries, were hurt after a tin shuttering crashed on them during maintenance work at Lanco thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Anpara in Sonbhadra district on Sunday morning, said police. The condition of five seriously injured labourers, who were under treatment at a hospital in Singrauli, was said to be stable.

A senior plant official said that unit 2 of Lanco power project was closed on March 22 for maintenance, which was being done by skilled workers. During early hours on March 4, the tin shuttering suddenly fell, injuring 13 workers, who were rescued and rushed to the primary health centre on the premises of the power project.

The official quoted above, who didn’t wish to be named, said that eight workers were discharged from the hospital after primary treatment as they received minor injuries. Five others, who suffered serious injuries, were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singrauli.

The seriously injured workers were identified as Dharmjeet, 25, Shivam, 20, Vivek, 34, Sandeep Kumar, 25 and Shiv Kumar, 27.

Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Amarendrar Prasad Singh confirmed that the crash occurred during maintenance at the Lanco power plant. He added that a team from Anpara police station was on the spot and the situation was back to normal at the crash site. No worker was currently trapped at the spot, he added.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed government officials to ensure the injured get the best possible treatment at the hospital. He has also instructed additional chief secretary, Power, to probe the incident, fix the responsibility and take effective action immediately.