Land acquisition in fast lane for Pratapgarh, Mau housing schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) has fast-tracked preparations to launch two major housing schemes -- one each in Pratapgarh and Mau -- with land acquisition and on-ground development now in advanced stages. Officials said the Pratapgarh scheme, already approved by the state government, was likely to be launched first. Awas Vikas Parishad officials said the Pratapgarh scheme, already approved by the state government, was likely to be launched first. (For representation)

Deputy housing commissioner Chandan Kumar Patel said field-level development work had begun in coordination with district officials. He confirmed that the Pratapgarh district magistrate had finalised the mutual agreement rate, a key step that would enable Awas Vikas Parishad to proceed with land acquisition for the upcoming scheme.

Patel said the board had already completed formalities under the Land Acquisition Act. “The process has reached the stage of mutual agreement, and land acquisition is expected to begin soon after approval in the upcoming board meeting, following which the remaining formalities will also take place,” he added.

The board earlier approved a housing and market development project in Pratapgarh covering Teunga, Bhupiyamau, Badanpur and Jahnaipur villages. The project spans 374.9194 acres, including 33.230 acres of gram sabha land, 16.430 acres of ‘abadi’ (habitation) land and 325.234 acres of private farmland.

Of the total estimated project cost of ₹2,14,050.81 lakh, ₹11,572.57 lakh has been earmarked for land acquisition and ₹82,442.62 lakh for development.

Alongside Pratapgarh, the UP Housing and Development Board is also advancing its proposed scheme along the Ghazipur-Mau state road, where the district administration has formed a committee to monitor and expedite groundwork. The upcoming scheme is expected to cover around 141 hectares.

Earlier, the board approved the Ghazipur-Mau Land Development and Homeshop Scheme, which requires the acquisition of 63.5348 hectares of farmers’ land and 1.519958 hectares of village society land, totalling 65.0544 hectares. This earlier project carries an estimated cost of ₹86,522.35 lakh and has already secured clearance under Section 28 of the Land Acquisition Act.

For the new Mau project, Patel said the board was preparing a proposal seeking permission to begin scheme operations and land acquisition. “After approval in the upcoming board meeting, the mutual agreement rate will be fixed and acquisition will start,” he said.

Officials said that with government approval already in place, the Pratapgarh scheme was expected to be launched first, marking a push towards expanding planned urban housing in eastern UP.